Winter Route Planning Algorithm

The U.S. Army is taking a significant step forward in cold-weather operations with the initial rollout and testing of a groundbreaking new capability designed to optimize routes for vehicles traveling in challenging winter terrain.



Developed by ERDC’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL), the Winter Route Planning (WRP) algorithm promises to dramatically reduce the risk of vehicle immobilization and increase overall efficiency when routing soldiers to desired target locations.



The WRP algorithm isn’t just about finding the shortest distance between two points. It intelligently analyzes a complex array of factors – including detailed terrain data, current snowpack conditions, and the specific characteristics of the vehicle being used – to generate the optimal route. This optimal route can be based on time to target, fuel efficiency, on-road, off-road, a combination of both on and off-road along with other parameters. This means a path designed to minimize the chance of getting stuck, bogged down, or otherwise delayed by winter’s challenges.



Currently being tested and refined, the WRP algorithm is continuously being enhanced and integrated with the widely-used Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) software. Users input their desired start and destination points within TAK, and the WRP algorithm swiftly generates the best possible route. Crucially, the route is then displayed within the TAK interface, alongside a live view of the vehicle’s current position.