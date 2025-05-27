We proudly honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. William D. Owens, who bravely fought in World War II in Normandy, France, on June 6th, 1944. His determination and courage earned him the Distinguished Service Cross, reflecting great credit on him and keeping the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
"Irrevocable" by Danielle Millidge is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965000
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-FO268-4728
|Filename:
|DOD_111041404
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
This work, “Seize and Secure” Staff. Sgt William Owens' Legacy, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
