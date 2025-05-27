“Seize and Secure” Staff. Sgt William Owens' Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We proudly honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. William D. Owens, who bravely fought in World War II in Normandy, France, on June 6th, 1944. His determination and courage earned him the Distinguished Service Cross, reflecting great credit on him and keeping the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



"Irrevocable" by Danielle Millidge is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com