    “Seize and Secure” Staff. Sgt William Owens' Legacy

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    We proudly honor the legacy of Staff Sgt. William D. Owens, who bravely fought in World War II in Normandy, France, on June 6th, 1944. His determination and courage earned him the Distinguished Service Cross, reflecting great credit on him and keeping the highest traditions of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    "Irrevocable" by Danielle Millidge is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 07:53
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    This work, “Seize and Secure” Staff. Sgt William Owens' Legacy, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps, EUCOM, ABD250, StrongerTogether, DDay, NATO

