    Last Roar: PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team Bids Farewell in Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.02.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team’s final season, culminating in their last performance during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. Featuring exclusive interview footage with the team’s commander, the piece reflects on 30 years of precision, partnership and public engagement across the Indo-Pacific. It highlights the team’s enduring bond with Japan and marks the close of a proud chapter in PACAF history. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 01:33
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

