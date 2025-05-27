B-roll video showing debris removal efforts in the EFO-Palisades from May 6 to June 2. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, to support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Justin Campfield.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964956
|VIRIN:
|250602-A-PM693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111040521
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Debris Removal Mission, EFO-Palisades, by Justin Campfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
