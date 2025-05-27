Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Debris Removal Mission, EFO-Palisades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Justin Campfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    B-roll video showing debris removal efforts in the EFO-Palisades from May 6 to June 2. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, to support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Justin Campfield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 18:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964956
    VIRIN: 250602-A-PM693-1001
    Filename: DOD_111040521
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Debris Removal Mission, EFO-Palisades, by Justin Campfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    debris
    SoCal wildfires
    LAWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download