Debris Removal Mission, EFO-Palisades

B-roll video showing debris removal efforts in the EFO-Palisades from May 6 to June 2. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, to support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Justin Campfield.