III Armored Corps Transports Armored Vehicles to Washington D.C. for the Army 250th.

After extensive preparation to paint and load the vehicles, a nearly mile-long train of armored vehicles departed Fort Cavazos on June 2nd, 2024, en route to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday celebration. At the Rail Operations Center, personnel completed the complex task of coupling and decoupling railcars to ensure the safe and efficient transport of equipment.



The vehicles belonging to the 1st Cavalry Division include M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, M109A7 Paladins, M2A3 Bradleys, and M1126 Strykers. These platforms will be featured in the historic commemoration on June 14, 2025, representing both the Army’s warfighting legacy and its enduring ceremonial presence.