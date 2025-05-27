Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Transports Armored Vehicles to Washington D.C. for the Army 250th.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    After extensive preparation to paint and load the vehicles, a nearly mile-long train of armored vehicles departed Fort Cavazos on June 2nd, 2024, en route to Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday celebration. At the Rail Operations Center, personnel completed the complex task of coupling and decoupling railcars to ensure the safe and efficient transport of equipment.

    The vehicles belonging to the 1st Cavalry Division include M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, M109A7 Paladins, M2A3 Bradleys, and M1126 Strykers. These platforms will be featured in the historic commemoration on June 14, 2025, representing both the Army’s warfighting legacy and its enduring ceremonial presence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964948
    VIRIN: 250603-O-IA164-5219
    Filename: DOD_111040400
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Transports Armored Vehicles to Washington D.C. for the Army 250th., by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M1A2 Abrams
    M1126 Stryker
    M2A2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)
    Fort Cavazos
    #ARMY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download