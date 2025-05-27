Train departs Fort Cavazos with military vehicles bound for Washington, D.C., to support the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration and parade.

Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stryker infantry carriers, and Paladin howitzers depart Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2025, for Washington, D.C. The vehicles, joined by 1,800 Soldiers from III Armored Corps, will support the national parade celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, which will highlight the service’s legacy, modern capabilities, and Soldiers’ commitment to the nation.
