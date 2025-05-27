Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Train departs Fort Cavazos with military vehicles bound for Washington, D.C., to support the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration and parade.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    III Armored Corps

    Abrams main battle tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stryker infantry carriers, and Paladin howitzers depart Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2, 2025, for Washington, D.C. The vehicles, joined by 1,800 Soldiers from III Armored Corps, will support the national parade celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, which will highlight the service’s legacy, modern capabilities, and Soldiers’ commitment to the nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964935
    VIRIN: 250602-A-VK434-3219
    Filename: DOD_111040282
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train departs Fort Cavazos with military vehicles bound for Washington, D.C., to support the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration and parade., by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Military Vehicles
    Army Logistics
    Army Birthday
    Paladin Howitzer
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    Abrams Tank
    Strategic Mobility
    Military Parade
    Rail Operations
    Army Readiness
    III Armored Corps
    Washington D.C.
    U.S. Army
    250th Army Birthday
    Stryker Infantry Carrier
    Equipment Transport
    ArFort Cavazos
    Fort Cavazos
Army Heritage

