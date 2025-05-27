The 55th Wing held its largest Combat Readiness Inspection in history from March 31, to April 4, 2025. The exercise was held across Offutt AFB, Nebraska National Guard Air Base, and Camp Ashland. The exercise evaluated the wing’s ability to generate, project, and sustain combat power under the pressures of a congested and degraded operational environment.
|04.04.2025
|06.02.2025 12:04
|Video Productions
|964856
|250404-F-F3336-1001
|DOD_111038939
|00:05:50
|NEBRASKA, US
|0
|0
