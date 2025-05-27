Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55 WG CRI

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley, Charles Haymond and Kei Williams

    55th Wing

    The 55th Wing held its largest Combat Readiness Inspection in history from March 31, to April 4, 2025. The exercise was held across Offutt AFB, Nebraska National Guard Air Base, and Camp Ashland. The exercise evaluated the wing’s ability to generate, project, and sustain combat power under the pressures of a congested and degraded operational environment.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:04
    VIRIN: 250404-F-F3336-1001
    Location: NEBRASKA, US

    Offutt AFB
    Combat Readiness exercise
    combat readiness inspection

