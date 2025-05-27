video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 55th Wing held its largest Combat Readiness Inspection in history from March 31, to April 4, 2025. The exercise was held across Offutt AFB, Nebraska National Guard Air Base, and Camp Ashland. The exercise evaluated the wing’s ability to generate, project, and sustain combat power under the pressures of a congested and degraded operational environment.