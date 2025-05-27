Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88 SFS Ruck and Defenders Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Defenders of the 88th Security Forces participate in a ruck march and defenders challenge as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, May 16, 2024. 88 SFS Defenders regularly participate in events and challenges aimed at maintaining readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964855
    VIRIN: 250516-F-VE661-5394
    Filename: DOD_111038928
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 SFS Ruck and Defenders Challenge, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    Lethality
    Team Wright-Patt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download