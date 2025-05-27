2d CEB MCCRE Day Five

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964844" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct a cache reduction training exercise as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. During the MCCRE Marines and Sailors demonstrated combat proficiency in 13 engineering specialties required for mission essential tasks to ensure readiness for any conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)