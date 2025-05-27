U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division conduct a cache reduction training exercise as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 20, 2025. During the MCCRE Marines and Sailors demonstrated combat proficiency in 13 engineering specialties required for mission essential tasks to ensure readiness for any conflict or operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964844
|VIRIN:
|250602-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111038536
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2d CEB MCCRE Day Five, by Cpl Alexander Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.