U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell assumes command of the South Carolina National Guard and Military Department during a change of command ceremony. Stilwell brings years of experience and will lead our guardsmen in their commitment to our state and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964755
|VIRIN:
|250531-Z-GU920-3551
|Filename:
|DOD_111036460
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Change of Command - Welcoming U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.