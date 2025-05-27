TAG Change of Command - Welcoming U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell assumes command of the South Carolina National Guard and Military Department during a change of command ceremony. Stilwell brings years of experience and will lead our guardsmen in their commitment to our state and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver)