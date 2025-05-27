Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Change of Command - Welcoming U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell assumes command of the South Carolina National Guard and Military Department during a change of command ceremony. Stilwell brings years of experience and will lead our guardsmen in their commitment to our state and nation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964755
    VIRIN: 250531-Z-GU920-3551
    Filename: DOD_111036460
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Change of Command - Welcoming U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    south carolina national guard
    TAG
    change of command
    scng
    2025TAGCoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download