Aden Keim, a quality assurance inspector for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2025 Southern California wildfires, discusses his role and what deployment means to him.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964747
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-AB038-6876
|Filename:
|DOD_111036305
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, A Keim sense of giving, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
