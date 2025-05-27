Capt. Fred Connor, N4 deputy director, Navy Information Forces, and motorcycle rider for more than 20 years, shares a few tips to reduce risk when you ride. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 15:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964682
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-OX029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111034541
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Motorcycle Safety Tips from NAVIFOR, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, Emiley Murphy and Charity Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
