    The Meaning of Independence Day Reel

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video commemorates Independence Day with a speech given by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, created on May 30, 2025, in Poznan, Poland. Independence Day holds a great significance as it marks the birth of our nation on July 4, 1776–a legacy which continues to be defended and honored after the sacrifices made by the first American patriots. The U.S. Army continues to commit to protecting the values of freedom, democracy, and national sovereignty. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    “Scream in Silence” by John Bullaro & Dennis Buikema is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:00
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    This work, The Meaning of Independence Day Reel, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

