The Meaning of Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964621" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Army video commemorates Independence Day with a speech given by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, created on May 30, 2025, in Poznan, Poland. Independence Day holds a great significance as it marks the birth of our nation on July 4, 1776–a legacy which continues to be defended and honored after the sacrifices made by the first American patriots. The U.S. Army continues to commit to protecting the values of freedom, democracy, and national sovereignty. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



“Scream in Silence” by John Bullaro & Dennis Buikema is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com