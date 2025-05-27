Last Roar: PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team bids farewell in Japan

This video commemorates the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team’s final season, culminating in their last performance during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. Featuring exclusive interview footage with the team’s commander, the piece reflects on 30 years of precision, partnership and public engagement across the Indo-Pacific. It highlights the team’s enduring bond with Japan and marks the close of a proud chapter in PACAF history. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
