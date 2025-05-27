Last Roar: PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team bids farewell in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video commemorates the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team’s final season, culminating in their last performance during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. Featuring exclusive interview footage with the team’s commander, the piece reflects on 30 years of precision, partnership and public engagement across the Indo-Pacific. It highlights the team’s enduring bond with Japan and marks the close of a proud chapter in PACAF history. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)