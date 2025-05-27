U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., conduct maintenance on the USAF B-52H Stratofortress and its equipment in preparation for a flight during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 00:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964590
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-PG806-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111032760
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52s complete Bomber Task Force Mission to Guam, by TSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.