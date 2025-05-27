Barksdale B-52s complete Bomber Task Force Mission to Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., conduct maintenance on the USAF B-52H Stratofortress and its equipment in preparation for a flight during a Bomber Task Force deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The B-52H can fly at high, subsonic speeds at altitudes reaching 50,000 feet, with an unrefueled combat range in excess of 8,800 miles, and can carry precision-guided ordnance with worldwide precision navigation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble)