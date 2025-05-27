Yokota Airmen showcase readiness, resolve to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend (b-roll+

B-roll of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing doing a wing run at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, to honor fallen service members before Memorial Day Weekend. The events were also conducted as part of a wing-wide initiative aimed at strengthening discipline and maintaining readiness while reinforcing dress and appearance standards.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964583
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-ZV099-3236
|Filename:
|DOD_111032556
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
