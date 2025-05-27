Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Festival Day Two Broll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of the 49th Annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival, May 18. The two-day festival featured static aircraft displays, aerial demonstrations, live music, cultural performances, and a wide variety of food vendors offering both American and Japanese cuisine. These attractions provided guests with a firsthand look at the capabilities of U.S. and Japan forces, while honoring the tradition and friendship of both nations.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964579
    VIRIN: 250518-F-JB191-8076
    Filename: DOD_111032440
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    friendship
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

