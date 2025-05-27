Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Festival Day 1 Broll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of the 49th Annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival, May 17. The two-day festival featured static aircraft displays, aerial demonstrations, live music, cultural performances, and a wide variety of food vendors offering both American and Japanese cuisine. These attractions provided guests with a firsthand look at the capabilities of U.S. and Japan forces, while honoring the tradition and friendship of both nations.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:47
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

