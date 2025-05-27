Friendship Festival Day 1 Broll

B-roll footage of the 49th Annual Japanese-American Friendship Festival, May 17. The two-day festival featured static aircraft displays, aerial demonstrations, live music, cultural performances, and a wide variety of food vendors offering both American and Japanese cuisine. These attractions provided guests with a firsthand look at the capabilities of U.S. and Japan forces, while honoring the tradition and friendship of both nations.
|05.17.2025
Date Posted: 05.29.2025
|B-Roll
|964578
VIRIN: 250517-F-JB191-8297
|DOD_111032424
|00:04:54
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|6
|6
