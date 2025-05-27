Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May Wing Training Day Broll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage of units within the 374th Airlift Wing completing a deployment and force generation training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13-14. The training days allowed units an opportunity to gain quality cross-functional whole-wing training while balancing real-world tasks and operations.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964575
    VIRIN: 250514-F-JB191-3240
    Filename: DOD_111032404
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May Wing Training Day Broll, by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    exercise
    training
    374th Airlift Wing
    C-130J

