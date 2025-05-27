B-roll footage of units within the 374th Airlift Wing completing a deployment and force generation training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 13-14. The training days allowed units an opportunity to gain quality cross-functional whole-wing training while balancing real-world tasks and operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964575
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-JB191-3240
|Filename:
|DOD_111032404
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, May Wing Training Day Broll, by SrA Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.