The mission of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Safety Office is to enhance workplace and home safety and health to maintain mission effectiveness, optimize readiness, morale, and well-being. To prevent accidents and injuries during the peak travel season, MAJ Omar C. Gobourne, State Safety Manager discusses safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars and/or motorcycles; to reduce the likelihood of motor vehicle mishaps. Privately owned two-wheel and four-wheel mishaps account for the largest loss of life for service members, on and off duty. This video provides safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964566
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-PL327-2071
|PIN:
|250529
|Filename:
|DOD_111032260
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Choose Wisely, Arrive Safely: Privately Owned Motor Vehicle Safety, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
