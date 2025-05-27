Choose Wisely, Arrive Safely: Privately Owned Motor Vehicle Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The mission of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Safety Office is to enhance workplace and home safety and health to maintain mission effectiveness, optimize readiness, morale, and well-being. To prevent accidents and injuries during the peak travel season, MAJ Omar C. Gobourne, State Safety Manager discusses safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars and/or motorcycles; to reduce the likelihood of motor vehicle mishaps. Privately owned two-wheel and four-wheel mishaps account for the largest loss of life for service members, on and off duty. This video provides safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars.