    Choose Wisely, Arrive Safely: Privately Owned Motor Vehicle Safety

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The mission of the District of Columbia National Guard’s Safety Office is to enhance workplace and home safety and health to maintain mission effectiveness, optimize readiness, morale, and well-being. To prevent accidents and injuries during the peak travel season, MAJ Omar C. Gobourne, State Safety Manager discusses safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars and/or motorcycles; to reduce the likelihood of motor vehicle mishaps. Privately owned two-wheel and four-wheel mishaps account for the largest loss of life for service members, on and off duty. This video provides safety tips for service member when operating their personal cars.

    This work, Choose Wisely, Arrive Safely: Privately Owned Motor Vehicle Safety, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vehicle safety
    State Safety Manager
    peak travel season
    accidents and injuries

