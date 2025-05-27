Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief and travel to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress prior to taking off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 19, 2025. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and confirm the USAF’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964557
    VIRIN: 250519-F-NW760-3001
    Filename: DOD_111031786
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force b-roll package, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download