Bomber Task Force b-roll package

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief and travel to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress prior to taking off for a Bomber Task Force mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 19, 2025. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and confirm the USAF’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964557
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-NW760-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111031786
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
