Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Distribution Tobyhanna Change of Command Ceremony Open Caption

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Lt. Col. Allen Luna relinquishes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, to Army Lt. Col. Andrew Thomas during a ceremony May 15 at Tobyhanna Army Depot. The ceremony was officiated by Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution.
    (DoD video by Grant Chyko, Tobyhanna Army Depot Public Affairs, released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964504
    VIRIN: 250515-D-D0441-1001
    PIN: 250011
    Filename: DOD_111030585
    Length: 00:46:58
    Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Tobyhanna Change of Command Ceremony Open Caption, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Distribution
    DLA Distribution Tobyhanna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download