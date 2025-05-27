DLA Distribution Tobyhanna Change of Command Ceremony Open Caption

Army Lt. Col. Allen Luna relinquishes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, to Army Lt. Col. Andrew Thomas during a ceremony May 15 at Tobyhanna Army Depot. The ceremony was officiated by Navy Rear Adm. Michael York, commander, DLA Distribution.
(DoD video by Grant Chyko, Tobyhanna Army Depot Public Affairs, released)
|05.15.2025
|05.29.2025 10:00
|Video Productions
|964504
|250515-D-D0441-1001
|250011
|DOD_111030585
|00:46:58
|TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|1
|1
