    DLA Wishes the U.S. Army a Happy 250th Birthday (9x16)

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Team at the Defense Logistics Agency wishes the United States Army a very happy 250th birthday. DLA is proud to support these American Warriors who make the Nation proud. Hooah! #ARMY250

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964448
    VIRIN: 250528-D-LU733-2255
    PIN: 505929
    Filename: DOD_111028914
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Wishes the U.S. Army a Happy 250th Birthday (9x16), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army250

