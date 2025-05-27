Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - May 29, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Annemarie Fox 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 26-30, 2025, includes a journey of recovery and resilience through the MHS, putting blast exposure research into action, new imaging technology that can save lives in combat, and more MHS news.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964435
    VIRIN: 250528-O-TR188-7813
    Filename: DOD_111028661
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - May 29, 2025, by Annemarie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Around, MHS, news, update, health, TRICARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download