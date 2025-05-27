Around the MHS - May 29, 2025

The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 26-30, 2025, includes a journey of recovery and resilience through the MHS, putting blast exposure research into action, new imaging technology that can save lives in combat, and more MHS news.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964435
|VIRIN:
|250528-O-TR188-7813
|Filename:
|DOD_111028661
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
