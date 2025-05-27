Kenyan Gen. Charles Kahariri, Chief of Defence Forces, Kenya Defence Forces gives his opening remarks during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya May 27, 2025. The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels.)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|964359
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-ND360-5562
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111026917
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|NAIROBI, KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kenyan Gen. Charles Kahariri, Chief of Defence Forces, Kenya Defence Forces gives opening remarks during ACHOD25, by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.