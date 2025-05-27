2025 Governor's Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The State Office of Veterans’ Services hosted the Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29, 2025, at the Hawai‘i State Veterans Cemetery in Kāneʻohe, Hawaiʻi. Governor Josh Green provided the Memorial Day Address and spoke about three local veterans and how their service and sacrifice should always be remembered.



“As we reflect on the lives of the veterans we honored today, their courage, their sacrifice, their aloha, we are reminded that remembrance is not a single day, but a lifelong commitment,” Green said. “Let us carry forward their memories with purpose. Let us remember always — not only with solemnity, but with gratitude, action, and love.



The Ceremony included an opening Oli (prayer) by Pauleilani-Paiea Kamahoahoa a Parade of Veterans Service organizations escorted by the Nā Kula Alaka‘i (Youth Challenge Academy), musical Performances by the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s 111th Army Band and Jeane Oliveira, the Colors were provided by Joint Service Color Guard from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Hawai‘i Air National Guard’s Royal Guard, there was a CH-47 flyover from the Hawai‘i Army National Guard, the laying of State and Military Wreaths and a tribute to veteran Dr. John Henry Felix who had recently passed. Felix donated all of the land that the Hawai‘i State Veterans Cemetery now sits.