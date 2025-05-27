The United States Army's 249th birthday celebration event. The Army Birthday Festival was held at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Dan Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964288
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-QK269-3577
|Filename:
|DOD_111025583
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 249th Birthday Highlights, by Dan Robinson, SFC Ernest Henderson, SPC John Garcia and SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
