    Army 249th Birthday Highlights

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson, Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson, Spc. John Garcia and Spc. David Carvajal

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The United States Army's 249th birthday celebration event. The Army Birthday Festival was held at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Dan Robinson)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964288
    VIRIN: 240615-A-QK269-3577
    Filename: DOD_111025583
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Army 249th Birthday Highlights, by Dan Robinson, SFC Ernest Henderson, SPC John Garcia and SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    Army
    ABD249

