Ribbon cutting was held on May 12th, 2025, for the new 55th Security Forces campus on Offutt AFB. Ceremony was hosted by the 55th Security Forces commander Lt Col Andrew Ferguson with guest speaker Ken Clary, Police Chief of Bellevue NE.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964286
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-F3336-6749
|Filename:
|DOD_111025482
|Length:
|00:32:08
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Security Forces Campus Ribbon Cutting, by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
