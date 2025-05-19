Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Security Forces Campus Ribbon Cutting

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams

    55th Wing

    Ribbon cutting was held on May 12th, 2025, for the new 55th Security Forces campus on Offutt AFB. Ceremony was hosted by the 55th Security Forces commander Lt Col Andrew Ferguson with guest speaker Ken Clary, Police Chief of Bellevue NE.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964286
    VIRIN: 250512-F-F3336-6749
    Filename: DOD_111025482
    Length: 00:32:08
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US

    55th Wing, 55th SFS, Offutt AFB, Bellevue NE, Bellevue PD

