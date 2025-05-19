Smoke On The Water

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters train together during the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. Over 100 land-based firefighters attended the symposium and dedicated over 50 hours to learning the classroom and practical training needed to respond to marine incidents and provide emergency support functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)