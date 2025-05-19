Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke On The Water

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Firefighters train together during the 33rd Marine Firefighting Symposium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 16, 2025. Over 100 land-based firefighters attended the symposium and dedicated over 50 hours to learning the classroom and practical training needed to respond to marine incidents and provide emergency support functions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 13:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke On The Water, by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    ghost
    Fort Eustis
    JBLE
    #2025FireSymposium
    ghostfleet

