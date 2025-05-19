video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Africa Year in Review for the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25). ACHOD25 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)