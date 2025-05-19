Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Year in Review

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Africa Year in Review for the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25). ACHOD25 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    This work, Africa Year in Review, by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Africa
    Kenya
    #ACHOD25
    #StrongerPartnership

