Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Somme American Cemetery Memorial Day Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PICARDIE, SOMME, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    Service members, U.S. officials, and local community members gathered at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 25, 2025, to honor the legacy of American service members who gave their lives during World War I. The ceremony included a wreath-laying, remarks from distinguished guests and a military procession through the cemetery’s historic grounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964190
    VIRIN: 250525-F-LK778-2067
    Filename: DOD_111023767
    Length: 00:16:12
    Location: PICARDIE, SOMME, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Somme American Cemetery Memorial Day Broll, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Somme, Memorial Day, Wreath Laying, Military, Handshake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download