Somme American Cemetery Memorial Day Broll

Service members, U.S. officials, and local community members gathered at the Somme American Cemetery in Bony, France, May 25, 2025, to honor the legacy of American service members who gave their lives during World War I. The ceremony included a wreath-laying, remarks from distinguished guests and a military procession through the cemetery’s historic grounds. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)