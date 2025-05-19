NGB SPP Startex

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RDML (S) Benjamin A. Snell speaks during the State Partnership Program Adjutants General Conference held in Nairobi, Kenya. The SPP Adjutant General Conference united National Guard Bureau leaders and Adjutant Generals from AFRICOM partner states to align state-level partnerships with combatant command strategies and exchange solutions to shared challenges across Africa, underscoring the State Partnership Program’s role in advancing defense objectives and promoting broader military-to-military cooperation.



The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Jason Johnston, AFRICOM Public Affairs)