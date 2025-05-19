Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NGB SPP Startex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.26.2025

    Video by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Africa Command

    RDML (S) Benjamin A. Snell speaks during the State Partnership Program Adjutants General Conference held in Nairobi, Kenya. The SPP Adjutant General Conference united National Guard Bureau leaders and Adjutant Generals from AFRICOM partner states to align state-level partnerships with combatant command strategies and exchange solutions to shared challenges across Africa, underscoring the State Partnership Program’s role in advancing defense objectives and promoting broader military-to-military cooperation.

    The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Jason Johnston, AFRICOM Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964187
    VIRIN: 250527-D-RJ303-2663
    Filename: DOD_111023736
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NAIROBI, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGB SPP Startex, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAFRICOM
    ACHOD
    ACHOD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download