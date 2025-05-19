Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Weekend 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A weekend of remembrance and reflection at Arlington National Cemetery - from “Flags In” to placing flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Flowers of Remembrance Day and culminating with the National Memorial Day Observance.

    Let us remember, let us honor and let us never forget.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964164
    VIRIN: 250526-A-YL265-9626
    Filename: DOD_111023247
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Memorial Day Weekend 2025, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

