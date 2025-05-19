Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374th Airlift Wing honors fallen on Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    This social media reel captures the 374th Airlift Wing’s participation in honoring fallen service members during a Memorial Day event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2025. Memorial Day is a time for Americans to remember and honor those who gave their lives in service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964159
    VIRIN: 250522-F-LX373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023061
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing honors fallen on Memorial Day, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    remembrance
    honor
    Yokota Air Base
    Memorial Day
    374th Airlift Wing
    Honoring Fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download