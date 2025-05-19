Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Angeles Fleet Week 25: EXPO B-Roll

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. service members host military displays and equipment demonstrations at the Fleet Week Expo in San Pedro, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week 25: EXPO B-Roll, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAFW2025, Los Angeles Fleet Week, LAFW, Marines 250

