U.S. service members host military displays and equipment demonstrations at the Fleet Week Expo in San Pedro, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964153
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-FS029-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111022944
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Los Angeles Fleet Week 25: EXPO B-Roll, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.