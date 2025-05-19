Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week Memorial Day Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Randy Lucas 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen attend a Memorial Day Parade during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy Lucas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964132
    VIRIN: 250525-N-KN315-1002
    Filename: DOD_111022280
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Memorial Day Parade, by PO3 Randy Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FWNY25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download