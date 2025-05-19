U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen attend a Memorial Day Parade during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Randy Lucas)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964132
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-KN315-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111022280
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fleet Week Memorial Day Parade, by PO3 Randy Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.