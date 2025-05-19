Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: Village of Hasting Memorial Parade remarks by RADM Carl Lahti

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    RADM Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, gives closing remarks at the Village of Hasting Memorial Parade during Fleet Week New York, May 25, 2025. America’s war-fighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964105
    VIRIN: 250525-N-PE072-6923
    Filename: DOD_111021580
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

    FWNY25

