    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On this day, visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at ANC in 1868 to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964099
    VIRIN: 250525-A-YL265-6734
    Filename: DOD_111021371
    Length: 00:18:05
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

