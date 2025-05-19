Flowers of Remembrance Day 2025

On this day, visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at ANC in 1868 to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War.
