    MSG Hilliard Army 250-Mile Ruck March Interview

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Interview of Master Sgt. Kimberlee Hilliard with 351st Civil Affairs Command after the Army 250-Mile Ruck March, May 7-11, 2025. She clocked in the most miles (80) out of almost 500 participants.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964098
    VIRIN: 250511-A-OV743-3790
    Filename: DOD_111021336
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    army250
    Army250RuckMarch

