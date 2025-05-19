Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Book of Fallen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Binder with names of all fallen Soldiers since the Korean War carried by participants of the Army 250-Mile Ruck March from May 7-11, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964095
    VIRIN: 250511-A-OV743-3422
    Filename: DOD_111021288
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Book of Fallen, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army250
    Army250RuckMarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download