    Army 250-Mile Ruck March Last legs

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Army 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in central California to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California, May 7-11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964092
    VIRIN: 250512-A-OV743-6735
    Filename: DOD_111021244
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    army250
    Army250RuckMarch
    runArmy250

