A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit leads a formation during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The formation displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands in attendance on the beach. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 23:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964059
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-FM571-7003
|Filename:
|DOD_111020700
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.