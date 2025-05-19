The U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team aircrew prepare to take part in the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The C-17 flew ahead of a flyover representing the Air Force’s total force, integrating active duty, guard, and reserve pilots flying the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-52H Stratofortress, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and F-15C Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 23:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964057
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-FM571-7004
|Filename:
|DOD_111020698
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
