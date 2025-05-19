Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    The U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team aircrew prepare to take part in the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The C-17 flew ahead of a flyover representing the Air Force’s total force, integrating active duty, guard, and reserve pilots flying the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-52H Stratofortress, F-16C Fighting Falcon, and F-15C Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964057
    VIRIN: 250524-F-FM571-7004
    Filename: DOD_111020698
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

