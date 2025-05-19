Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The seven-ship formation displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands in attendance on the beach. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)