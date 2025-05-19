Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Air Force Global Strike Command unveiled its first demonstration tri-bomber/fighter formation at the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The seven-ship formation displayed the Air Force’s array of capabilities used in defending the United States to thousands in attendance on the beach. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964056
    VIRIN: 250524-F-FM571-7001
    Filename: DOD_111020697
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Flyover during Hyundai Air and Sea Show over Miami Beach, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

