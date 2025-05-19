Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Coast Highway is open again

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Justin Campfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Twenty-four hundred trucks, 30,000 tons of debris and 222 cleared parcels later, Pacific Coast Highway is open again.

    “The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway is a major milestone in Southern California’s recovery from January’s devastating wildfires,” said Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Field Office-Palisades. “We are very proud of how our work – and that of our local, state, federal and contracting partners – has helped bring back this vital part of the community’s identity and economic activity. This has truly been a monumental effort, but there is still work to be done.”

    While PCH is open, the Army Corps of Engineers asks the public for its patience as PCH will remain a major thoroughfare for continued progress on its historically fast and safe debris removal mission.


    Additional videography by Chris Rosario.

