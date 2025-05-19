video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty-four hundred trucks, 30,000 tons of debris and 222 cleared parcels later, Pacific Coast Highway is open again.



“The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway is a major milestone in Southern California’s recovery from January’s devastating wildfires,” said Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Field Office-Palisades. “We are very proud of how our work – and that of our local, state, federal and contracting partners – has helped bring back this vital part of the community’s identity and economic activity. This has truly been a monumental effort, but there is still work to be done.”



While PCH is open, the Army Corps of Engineers asks the public for its patience as PCH will remain a major thoroughfare for continued progress on its historically fast and safe debris removal mission.





Additional videography by Chris Rosario.