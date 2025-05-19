Twenty-four hundred trucks, 30,000 tons of debris and 222 cleared parcels later, Pacific Coast Highway is open again.
“The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway is a major milestone in Southern California’s recovery from January’s devastating wildfires,” said Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Emergency Field Office-Palisades. “We are very proud of how our work – and that of our local, state, federal and contracting partners – has helped bring back this vital part of the community’s identity and economic activity. This has truly been a monumental effort, but there is still work to be done.”
While PCH is open, the Army Corps of Engineers asks the public for its patience as PCH will remain a major thoroughfare for continued progress on its historically fast and safe debris removal mission.
Additional videography by Chris Rosario.
