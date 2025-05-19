Browns Island Media Day 2025

Reporters with local news outlets visit Browns Island on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in any bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited in the waters surrounding Browns Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963944
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111018337
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Danger: Unexploded Ordnance Remains a Threat on Browns Island
