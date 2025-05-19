Browns Island Media Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reporters with local news outlets visit Browns Island on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in any bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited in the waters surrounding Browns Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)