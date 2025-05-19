Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Browns Island Media Day 2025

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Reporters with local news outlets visit Browns Island on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in any bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited in the waters surrounding Browns Island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963944
    VIRIN: 250522-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111018337
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

