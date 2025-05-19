Danger: Unexploded Ordnance Remains a Threat on Browns Island

Photo By Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres | U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres | U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance technicians with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune walk to a detonation area near Browns Island on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 21, 2025. Browns Island remains strictly off-limits due to ongoing live-fire training exercises and the presence of dangerous unexploded ordnance. All personnel accessing the island must be accompanied by an explosive ordnance disposal technician due to extreme dangers associated with the high-hazard impact area. For safety reasons, anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in any bottom-disturbing activities are strictly prohibited in the waters surrounding Browns Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – As summer approaches, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune officials are reminding the public that Browns Island and the surrounding waters remain strictly off-limits due to the continued threat of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and frequent live-fire training exercises. Community members are reminded that disembarking is strictly prohibited on ANY part of the island, including the shoreline in front of off-limits signs.



"Browns Island has been an active training site since the 1940s, and the risk posed by unexploded ordnance is very real," said Master Sgt. Jacob Mierkowski, explosive ordnance disposal technician, MCB Camp Lejeune. "The impact areas have been in use for decades, and the consequences of disregarding safety are severe.”



Despite frequent patrols and safety measures, MCB Camp Lejeune officials continue to witness individuals ignore signs and enter restricted waters to access Browns Island.



"Regardless of posted warnings and federal regulations, we continue to see individuals putting themselves at serious risk by entering restricted waters near Browns Island," said Mr. Sam Mortimer, range safety officer, MCB Camp Lejeune. "Personnel must pay attention to and adhere to posted signage. Unexploded ordnance is unpredictable and extremely dangerous."



Base personnel regularly sweep the area for unexploded ordnance "as often as possible," Mortimer noted, but the risk remains. "Last year, we disposed of a 500-pound ordnance," he added, emphasizing the potential dangers of ignoring these warnings.



Safety Reminders:



• The waters surrounding Browns Island, including creeks and tributaries, are off-limits to all unauthorized individuals.

• Anchoring, disembarking, or engaging in any bottom-disturbing activities, such as fishing with bottom-dragging nets, are strictly prohibited.



Violations and Enforcement:



• Military Police, in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, continue to regularly patrol the area.

• Trespassers will face penalties, including citations that may require an appearance before a federal magistrate.

• Violators can be fined up to $5,000 or imprisoned for up to six months.



For additional information on the off-limits areas and safety restrictions surrounding Browns Island, please visit the official MCB Camp Lejeune website at https://www.lejeune.marines.mil/Visitors/Browns-Island-Policy/.