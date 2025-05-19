Swim Smart at J. Percy Priest Lake!

Hey lake lovers! Ready to cool off at J. Percy Priest? We're all about safe fun here!
Remember:
• Boat ramps are for boats ONLY. Seriously, they're not safe for swimming, ever.
• Courtesy docks? They're for getting on and off boats, not for a dip.
Want to splash around safely? Head to our designated swim beaches at Cook or Anderson Road Day Use Areas. That's where the swimming action is! And always, always remember: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! Stay safe, friends! (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #JPercyPriestLake #WaterSafety #Boating #BoatRamps
|05.21.2025
|05.23.2025 09:19
|PSA
|963928
|250521-A-EO110-1028
|DOD_111018148
|00:00:33
|HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
