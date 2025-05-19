Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swim Smart at J. Percy Priest Lake!

    HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Hey lake lovers! Ready to cool off at J. Percy Priest? We're all about safe fun here!

    Remember:
    • Boat ramps are for boats ONLY. Seriously, they're not safe for swimming, ever.
    • Courtesy docks? They're for getting on and off boats, not for a dip.

    Want to splash around safely? Head to our designated swim beaches at Cook or Anderson Road Day Use Areas. That's where the swimming action is! And always, always remember: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! Stay safe, friends! (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #JPercyPriestLake #WaterSafety #Boating #BoatRamps

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 09:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963928
    VIRIN: 250521-A-EO110-1028
    Filename: DOD_111018148
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, US

    Water Safety, Boating Safety, Boat Ramps, Swimming, Swim Beaches, USACE

