Swim Smart at J. Percy Priest Lake!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hey lake lovers! Ready to cool off at J. Percy Priest? We're all about safe fun here!



Remember:

• Boat ramps are for boats ONLY. Seriously, they're not safe for swimming, ever.

• Courtesy docks? They're for getting on and off boats, not for a dip.



Want to splash around safely? Head to our designated swim beaches at Cook or Anderson Road Day Use Areas. That's where the swimming action is! And always, always remember: Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! Stay safe, friends! (USACE Video by Leon Roberts) #JPercyPriestLake #WaterSafety #Boating #BoatRamps