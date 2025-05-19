Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Lakes plus Summer equals 'Don't forget your life jacket!'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Floating is fun, sinking isn't! This summer, hitting a Corps of Engineers lake? Grab a Coast Guard approved life jacket that fits you. They come in all shapes & sizes! Wear it! Because Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! #CorpsLakes #PleaseWearIt #SafetyFirst #USACE #LifeJackets (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 09:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 963926
    VIRIN: 250521-A-EO110-1027
    Filename: DOD_111018120
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Lakes plus Summer equals 'Don't forget your life jacket!', by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Safety, Life Jackets, USACE, Corps Lakes, Please Wear It, Wear It

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download