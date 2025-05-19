Floating is fun, sinking isn't! This summer, hitting a Corps of Engineers lake? Grab a Coast Guard approved life jacket that fits you. They come in all shapes & sizes! Wear it! Because Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns! #CorpsLakes #PleaseWearIt #SafetyFirst #USACE #LifeJackets (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 09:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|963926
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-EO110-1027
|Filename:
|DOD_111018120
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Lakes plus Summer equals 'Don't forget your life jacket!', by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
